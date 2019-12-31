Editor:
On a chilly Dec. 26 at 6:15 a.m., I was returning from a newspaper run when I turned onto Sherwood from McLane, I found myself “stuck” behind a trash truck. At first I was a little miffed as I was forced to wait while trash containers were retrieved from the frozen roadside. My attitude quickly changed as I realized I was returning home to a warm breakfast and the driver was doing a necessary job.
The truck soon stopped at an obviously overflowing trash container. When the truck’s retractor grabbed and started to lift it, a huge black plastic bag rolled off onto the ground. After setting the trash bin back in place, I watched the driver exit the truck, navigate the icy roadway and retrieve the bag.
Two things: This driver deserves a special, belated “Merry Christmas” and homeowners should take care not to overload their trash containers requiring someone else to pick up after them.
Gary Thomas, Payson
