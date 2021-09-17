Editor:
$75k to study (a new police department)? What is there to study? Who is going to do this study? If we taxpayers have to pay for this, over and above what town employees are getting, are we employing the right people?
Nice to have? Need to have? Want to have? The “WHY” part of each of these questions should be able to be answered and justified by town employees. $75,000 will buy a lot of tangibles — instead of paper and photographs. Spend wisely, if spend you must.
Jim Gier, Payson
This town spends more money wastefully,...on Studies...than anywhere else I have ever lived! No wonder there is never enough money left to actually maintain what we already have!
