Editor:
Arizona is now one of the new hot spot states that is spiking in its new cases of COVID-19. And while we in Gila County have been very lucky (so far) with our relatively low number of cases, we are surrounded by counties that are going off the charts.
With the new relaxed statewide regulations, obvious relaxed attitude toward the virus of many people in Payson, the summer heat bringing up hordes of Maricopa residents to the Rim Country and the invitation by the Payson Town Council to come cram into Green Valley Park for fireworks, it seems like it’s just a matter of time before we join the ranks of our neighboring counties and begin grieving the loss of our friends and family.
Bill Jones

