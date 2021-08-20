Editor:
Are Libertarians the only ones disappointed and distressed by the Town of Payson’s decision to proceed with building the splash pad for a whopping $687,000?
I mean, what does it splash, champagne?
The fact that a last-minute federal taxpayer subsidy of $207,000 rides in to rescue the project like manna from heaven doesn’t make this any less of a bloated boondoggle.
At this rate, how much will the much-ballyhooed new swimming pool cost we the taxpayers? How much will the new Granite Dells Park end up costing the taxpayers of the town?
Founding Father and American President Thomas Jefferson strongly advocated for a “wise and frugal government.” Libertarians say the Payson splash pad is neither wise nor frugal.
Larry Hoffenberg, Libertarian Party Precinct Committeeman, Northwest Payson District
(1) comment
Larry, first of all, the town is not locked into a $600k agreement for a splashpad. Snowflake built theirs for $180. The former Payson town council buried the $200k project with $400k in wasteful, unnecessary PORK! The vote last week was only to accept the grant. The final bid still hasn't been accepted. And yes, the Mud Springs Project could indeed cost the towm Million, upon Millions of dollars, for a 49 year contract. The fact that they have already broken ground but still won't tell those who will be stuck with the bill how much it will cost says it all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!