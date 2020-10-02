Editor:
I read with earnest and appreciation last week’s letter from Judi Holgate regarding the “splash pad debacle.” I entirely agree with her. Green Valley Park, except for Saturday nights in the summer for the concerts, is a quiet, peaceful park. It’s a great park for fishing, picnicking, walking one’s dog or just enjoying a relaxing conversation with friends.
One can only imagine how noisy it will be in our passive park with hundreds of screaming kids running through sprinklers.
Wouldn’t it make a whole lot more sense to build it by the present community pool at Rumsey Park, so that kids can easily go back and forth to each?
Lynn Johnson
(1) comment
Get off my lawn, too!
You curmudgeons act like it will be a 24/7 activity to have children playing in the park. The majority of the year it will be plenty quiet for your conversations, and I'm guessing the time of year it would be utilized the most, you'll be inside complaining about the heat being unbearable. The park is plenty big enough to venture away from those irritating sounds of happy children doing something other than playing inside on their video games and TV's. My goodness!
Can you imagine the nerve of the town to try and create something in the park that kids might enjoy? Why I never!!! Now get off my lawn.
BTW, the old people already have a really quiet park in town. It's called the cemetery, 2 to be exact. Take your pick. Now get busy living.
Jack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!