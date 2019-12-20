Editor:
In response to my letter about what Dems want. Ted Paulk says I was wrong about what Democrats want, not so.
Illegal immigration, who else but Dems don’t want the wall built?. The ACLU is made up of all liberals, as is the LGBQT. They together are the ones who insisted Scouts let gays be Scoutmasters, and now there are several hundred lawsuits against the Scouts because young boys were molested. Pedophiles in the form of Scout leaders are the ones molesting these young men.
Google what percentage of professors are liberals, you will see approximately 90 percent of them are liberals aka Dems, and they all have their liberal agendas.
Every one of the Dems trying to get the nomination wants to give free medical for everyone, and they make no bones about raising taxes to pay for it.
Everyone of those who want the nomination want to have guns taken from law abiding citizens, and they use words like “background checks” to sneak in their agenda. Bloomberg tells you straight up he wants your guns, all eight of them Mr. Paulk.
We already have FBI background checks in place. Climate control people who are most certainly Dems want to eliminate autos that use gasoline, thus they want electric cars.
There are so called family bathrooms almost every place you go, which means men can use bathrooms that have families using them, families are women and children last time I checked.
All Mr. Paulk has to do is watch any channel he wants and he will plainly see the Democrats’ agendas.
I was certain a Democrat would say I was wrong, but the truth is everything I have said is the truth.
Dell Owens, Payson
