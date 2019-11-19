Editor:
Ever since moving to Payson nearly three years ago, I’ve heard stories of mischievous squirrels chewing cables to sabotage the town’s internet services. After the outages this past week, I was beginning to believe the local folklore.
Then at 9:42 a.m. on Friday the 1st, Phoenix Internet posted an Outage Update: Cause Determined to be “Animal Related Damage” to Fiber. I had my confirmation. A 48 pair fiber bundle had been severed by bushy-tailed rodents.
I needed to know more. Were there only a few squirrels, or was there an army? Did they chew together, cutting it quickly? Maybe they accomplished this feat taking their time over years, each generation learning to chew from the last. Perhaps enough generations had passed they no longer knew why they chewed.
It couldn’t be clearer: these vermin needed to be stopped. When connectivity was lost, everything halted. It was easy to take for granted the importance of internet to our modern society. Our cashless, information-driven world went dark. Businesses couldn’t accept credit cards, and ATMs couldn’t dispense cash. Emergency services couldn’t be reached.
I wanted to learn more. A post online mentioned speaking at the Town Hall meeting. I decided to attend so I could stand beside those demanding action.
Only one resident spoke at the meeting. She stated she was disabled and concerned about her ability to contact help. She said she was led to believe she would be able to text 911 during an outage, but she was unable to text. Sadly, there was no response. The meeting continued another hour and a half without mentioning the outage. Other issues concerning the town were addressed, but her concerns, and my own, weren’t on the agenda.
As it turns out, the infrastructure to bring redundant internet may be on its way. Cable One is bringing fiber optic cable from Show Low to Payson, eventually running to Phoenix. Payson’s ISPs and cell phone companies will be able to use these cables. It is only a matter of time before Payson will have a backup cable.
That’s good news. There is a plan being enacted promising uninterrupted service, even when there is a severed cable. It seems there is only one issue left. Running from Show Low to Payson, there may soon be 83 miles of squirrel bait. We may be more prepared for their attacks, but the squirrels are still out there.
David C. Bolla
(1) comment
The APS cable solution seems like a more viable solution - and probably less costly. It appears that there are multiple solutions on the horizon.
