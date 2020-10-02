Editor:
A special interest political group in Payson wants control of all decisions. Your voice is drowned out by the lockstep marching of that drumbeat. It is exhausting knowing that there will always be one of possibly on too many important issues where the Payson Town Council is completely and utterly out of step with the desire of its residents. Council members who have become part of a tight-knit, political class, for the most part, are divorced from the consequences of their lawmaking and day-to-day struggles of their constituents.
The fervor to win too often appears to trump everything else — including respect for opponents, the integrity of institutions, and even the health of the democracy itself.
Municipal government is the system closest to the people and is responsible for the decisions that often have a direct and immediate impact on the community. The people we elect should be chosen based on our sense of their individual capabilities and should be devoid of the petty tribalism of party politics. It is not about the left, the right, or any other ideology.
Political parties are irrelevant to providing services. Non-partisan council members are in theory more apt to concentrate on getting their job done than degrading their opposition. A well-known adage in municipal government states: “there is no Democratic or Republican way to pick up the garbage.” The Payson Town Council should be devoid of the petty tribalism of party politics. It is not about the left, the right, or any other ideology. The candidates’ resumes should provide the basis for judgment for what they have done and guide our decisions on whether they are the right person for the job.
Payson voters need to remind themselves that the nation’s progress has been rooted in two great philosophies, not one. Putting the health of the democracy first is the surest way to get the best of both.
What is needed is something basic but demanding: a renewed sense of commitment to the health of the democracy of Payson — above party, economic interest, and ideology. That is critical because the competition between opposing views seems to prove most fruitful — as in a family. Your voice and vote make a big difference. Choose wisely.
Stand in favor of democracy, put town people’s needs over any party, ignore the psychological projection and preemptively quash any notion of a dysfunctional, “rigged” town council.
Jeff Robbins, Payson
