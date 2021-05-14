Editor:
How pleased it must make the Republicans in the many states who care about our Constitution and having all votes counted, that Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney stand for the truth in politics.
I don’t understand how the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives can buy the lie about the election and throw out the millions of votes from the last election.
Donald Trump doesn’t care about anyone but himself. He is not a Christian. He has hornswoggled Christians into believing he cares about them, when he only cares about growing his own power. Remember the lessons of the Wizard of Oz behind the big curtain and how the Emperor has no clothes. Don’t be fooled, Republicans, having a person in power who believes only in himself is the path to Fascism.
We need to support Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney and others who believe like them to keep our democracy strong.
Thank you to Liz and Mitt for standing up for your convictions and your conscience.
Lucy Briggs, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!