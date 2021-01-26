Star Valley living
Editor:
It seems greed is alive and well in Star Valley.
I have read the articles on the acquisition of the trailer and RV parks in Star Valley.
Those of us who live here are mostly minimum wage workers, retired or disabled. Most of our little residences are too old to be accepted into other parks, if we could find one, and they are too expensive to be moved.
I’m glad these developers have found a new way to make money, but not at the expense of perhaps several hundred people who may end up homeless. I would certainly prefer a plan that would accommodate all of us.
I think people who can afford the “gentrification” prices would probably only be here half the year, at most. But that’s not my issue. People have already been put out of the park I live in. One older gentleman is now living in a neighbor’s garage.
And what constitutes a “resort”? The only added perk I have seen here is a checkerboard in the rec room. These parks don’t have spas, pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard courts or any amenities I would associate with a resort. I have lived in this park for almost 15 years. I like it here! I can afford it here!
Do you suppose Star Valley government could step in and find a way to assist us?
J.M. Oliver, Star Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!