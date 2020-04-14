Editor:
“No one is coming for our weapons” (April 10 Roundup) by Mr. Ted Paulk, who has said this before, repeatedly, and has been shown, repeatedly, that the statement is patently false and can be demonstrated as false by anyone doing the most elementary research.
It is false because perennial rights denier Sen. Dianne Feinstein said on national television, Feb. 5, 1995, on the program “60 Minutes”: “If I could’ve gotten 51 votes in the Senate of the United States for an outright ban, picking up every one of them — ‘Mr. and Mrs. America, turn ‘em all in’ — I would have done it.” She has not mitigated her position in the slightest in the quarter-century since, often appearing on national TV holding an AR-15 with her finger on the trigger and not caring where the muzzle was pointing. Five minutes on YouTube will reveal her many videos expressing her desire, and her intent if she were to get sufficient votes in the Senate, to ban the most popular sporting rifle in history, the AR-15 — which is NOT an “assault rifle,” regardless of the extent the socialist Left and the fake news media lies about it.
It is false because for more than a year, California Rep. Eric Swallwell has been advocating the confiscation of what he, too, erroneously calls “assault weapons.” Again, look up Swallwell on YouTube for his repetitive demands government do exactly what the Mr. Paulk claims no one is going to do.
It is false because during the Democratic debates, now-failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said loudly and firmly, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-l5s, your AK-47sl” Look up “Beto O’Rourke gun control” on YouTube and see the dozens of videos of him saying exactly what Mr. Paulk claims no one is going to do.
It is false because former President Barack Obama did everything he could to severely restrict personal weapons and ban so-called “assault weapons” outright, and when he was finally, mercifully, forced out by the election of Donald Trump, President Obama lamented the fact that his legacy would show he failed in his quest to deprive the American people of their arms.
It is false because former President Obama sent his lapdog John Kerry to sign the UN Treaty on Small Arms, which placed all small arms under the control of the UN, the majority members of which are totalitarian thugs implacably opposed to our nation, the only nation on Earth protecting the liberty of individual citizens to defend their fundamental rights with force, if necessary. The treaty is illegal under our founding principles and thankfully President Trump withdrew U.S. participation in it.
It shouldn’t be necessary to declare Gila County, or the other counties of Arizona, or the state of Arizona itself, or even the entire nation as a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” for the supreme law of our land already designates it as such and the constitutions of most of the states, including Arizona, designates it as such.
Donald L. Cline, Star Valley
Handy Jack
No, I don't know you but you seem to have learning disability...
Again, slowly. I am not threatening you, veiled or otherwise.
YOU appear to be obsessed with ME!
Mr. Paulk has apparently jumped to the next chapter of the liberal playbook, and really commenced the personal attacks, this time, making disparaging remarks about people who are mentally disabled with a "handy" reference, short for handicapped. Classy.
Rest assured nobody is obsessed with you Mr. Paulk. I have a hunch people were social distancing themselves long before the directives were given to do so, and will continue to do so long after they are lifted. You happen to be the squeakiest wheel in your fantasy world and you choose to voice those unfounded and ridiculous ideals publicly. The interjection of facts into such unsubstantiated nonsense would deter most, but you're fully committed to the lunacy you're spoon fed by CNN and other liberal pundit, completely disregarding what is actually happening in the real world.
Much to the detriment of my keyboard, I attempt to at least help others avoid catching the delirium you seem to like to spread. Hopefully some of the others are seeing the light with the upcoming elections and will vote out the hateful democrats who have shown no concern for their constituents, starting long before Covid-19 really shone the light on their antics.
Jack
Have you lost your mind?
Spot on Mr. Cline.
I offered several responses to Mr. Paulk's fantasy letter, citing Virginia and Arizona, in 2020, both attempting to pass legislation to restrict, and even outlaw, possession of firearms by law abiding citizens. Of course those solid facts, much like yours, were ignored, and the deflection began.
It was suggested that I run for a Republican office, and followed by the "bang bang" comment. I'm not sure if I should take that as a threat, or if any Republican in an elected position should be concerned as well. There are clearly some issues that should be addressed here. The grasp of reality is clearly problematic, so threats of violence aren't unrealistic it would seem.
The funny thing is, there has never been an NRA member involved with a mass shooting, other than to stop the criminal carrying out the act. It's typically a liberal who claims to have lost touch with a reality. Liberals with guns are the real danger in society. That can be easily researched as well.
Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.
Jack
Ha, ha, ha, ha...bang bang. Ted.
I notice you're ending many of your comments with a bang bang these days. Should that be considered a threat, Mr. Paulk?
Under the proposed red flag law that I cited recently in response to your letter, a concerned individual could report you and your guns would be taken away, without any kind of due process.
You should be careful where you point your letters.
Jack
The bang bang is not a threat...It's in reference to your gun mentality. Of course YOU are paranoid...that's why you're clinging to the old west mentality. If I threatened you, It would be easily understood...You wouldn't have to ask, "Should that be considered a threat"...
Again with the YOU for extra emphasis. I thought we covered that yesterday Mr. Paulk.
You know nothing about me as you sit behind your keyboard regurgitating what your TV told you, but rest assured I am far from paranoid, even with your veiled threats, that suddenly are a joke when you're called to the carpet on them. Again, chapter and verse from the liberal playbook.
What a sad way to live life. Clearly the TV isn't the only thing that controls your life.
Jack
Poor ol' Donald had to go back to 1995, 25 years ago, to complain about someone trying to take his guns. Ends up blaming never president Beto O'Rourke, and past president Obama, who never took a gun from any gun loving NRA sheep, or any other American for that matter. Paranoia strikes deep eh Donnie?
