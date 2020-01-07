Editor:
In response to Andy McKinney’s Dec. 20 letter to the editor claiming that “The Democrat Party (it’s actually the Democratic Party) doesn’t care about the 50-year low in joblessness and has no interest in closing the border (I assume he means southern border) to illegal travelers, drug importers and sex traffickers” — just plain shame on you.
What you have done is lump all 42 million registered Democratic voters (there are 30 million Republicans and 24 million independents) into one group and accused them all of something that just isn’t true anyway. This is stereotyping, Mr. McKinney — something I would think a Star Valley councilman would not even consider, let alone publicly air.
Remember, in your position, you represent ALL the people of Star Valley, and your words matter. With your editorial, you have callously offended a large segment of our society and many Star Valley residents in particular.
A final note, I was a member of the Republican Party for more than 35 years, but in late 2016 switched my political registration to independent.
Bill Jones
