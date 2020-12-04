Editor:
One of the first things I noticed when I originally drove through Payson six years ago, in addition to the charm of the town, was the cleanliness along the road coming down from Pine. Pride in a community was, and is, very important to me and the first impression of people coming into an area has a lasting effect.
I drove to Pine yesterday. Trash and garbage along 87 north was abundant. Trash bags both empty and full, discarded household items, broken lawn chairs, buckets, even a kayak.
What has happened to the pride the town used to talk about?
I hear the words from town planners “tourist destination!, revitalize Main Street!, attract new business!” but why would any person or business want to settle in an area that doesn’t take care of its most beautiful and prized attraction — the forest. Perhaps a work program or even a volunteer effort to keep these roadways clear.
I am too old now to walk the roadside but I can, and will, volunteer my truck for hauling people, picking up full bags, whatever is needed.
Being friendly and courteous to our visitors is very important but the filth they see coming into and leaving Payson forms a lasting impression.
David Hopkins, Payson
