Still see no need for Firewise?
Editor:
For those of you who still don’t see the need for Payson to adopt Firewise codes and programs, please take a drive down the Beeline. Like what you see? Do you realize how close the Bush Fire came to Payson?
It really doesn’t matter how much effort goes into revitalizing Main Street, or in fixing up American Gulch. And how many parents will bring their kids up to first play in ashes so they can then use a splash pad — even if it weren’t a good idea in this COVID world.
Can we please put some thought and maybe even money into getting Firewise adopted by this community? Home insurance rates are lower for Firewised properties. Your peace of mind will improve, and your home and possessions will be much safer. Your re-sale value will even go up.
Please, please take a good look at the landscape on the east side of the Beeline and then compare it with the west side which didn’t burn. Which do you want Payson to resemble?
Nancy Auner, Payson
