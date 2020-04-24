Editor:
I received my coronavirus stimulus check this week. I’d like to thank our legislators for helping those in need in these desperate times but I’m not one of them.
I’m retired and on a fixed income and that hasn’t changed. My monthly retirement check didn’t stop and neither did my Medicare insurance. I’m socially isolating but, financially, nothing has changed. This is true for millions of us that are retired!
I have decided to donate my stimulus check to charities in my hometown to provide further help to those that are truly in need. I would encourage others in a similar situation to consider donating their check also!
Anonymous, Payson
Solid work. Thank you! Hopefully others follow your lead.
Jack
