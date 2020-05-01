Editor:
I wonder how many of our American citizens put all, or some portion, of their stimulus money into a savings account where it still sits. Doing this will not stimulate our nation’s economy as intended.
We now hear talk from our nation’s leaders that a second series of stimulus money may be on the way.
How about this time our government does it with a debit card having a specified time limit for use, say 60 days. This card may not be used to obtain cash for refunds or cash back — may not be accepted by financial institutions — and can only used for the purchase of merchandise with proper identification. In other words, the card may only be used by the person named, and has a definite, predetermined expiration date.
Oh well, no sense closing the barn door now ... that horse left.
Paul K. Penning, Payson
