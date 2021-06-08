Editor:
I keep hearing people say that 75 million Americans believe the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump.
This is misleading. Although 75 million people voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, most of them believe that there was no widespread fraud that changed the results.
Ruth Fleming, Payson
