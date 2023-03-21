I’m prompted to respond to Tom Garrett’s Guest Comment pertaining to the Gila County ordinance prohibiting the feeding of wildlife. His letter implies that elk have fled the Rim due to the absence of feed which can only now be found in our neighborhoods. Further, he describes this as the direct fault of the Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD).
Is there a problem with elk taking up permanent residence in our neighborhoods? Without question, yes! I can attest to a cow elk charging to within 10 feet of me, the same elk charging my dog-walking neighbor and then stalking my 8-year-old grandson on our back patio. There was no doubt this was the same cow elk each time as she could be identified by a dark stripe along her side. As we saw her day-after-day, we were convinced she did not have a calf she was protecting. When I reported these events to AZGFD, I was told that when threatened in this manner I can dispatch any such animal. Rather, I asked a neighbor to PLEASE stop feeding the elk! We’d seen these good intentioned folks petting these neighborhood elk! When an animal’s instinctive fear of man is taken away, it leads only to a bad outcome. I applaud the county supervisors for taking the bold step to protect us from our own ignorance when we think if we don’t feed the elk they’ll starve. As for the suggestion that AZGFD plant crops of “peas, string beans, and Lima beans, … corn,” Tom, really?
It’s not that we need to “find some way to get the elk back up on the Rim.” Good numbers of elk are on the Rim now as well as south of us in the lower desert country. That’s evidenced by the number of elk tags issued here and in the surrounding areas in Game Management Units 22, 23, 4A, 4B, 3C, 5A and 6A. Any AZGFD wildlife manager can assure you there is ample feed available on the Rim to support wildlife. Not convinced? Contact one of the wildlife managers and request to accompany them on a ride along to witness it firsthand.
One important management tool that has been taken away is the rule prohibiting the taking of wildlife with archery equipment within 1/4-mile of occupied buildings. I strongly suggest AZGFD revisit this rule driven by social perception, not sound game management.
