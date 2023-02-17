Once again a mass shooting in a college. Americans are used to these tragedies happening daily. They have become the American way of life. We are living in a war zone and the NRA has become the symbol of power and rights that SHOULD NEVER INCLUDE WAR WEAPONS that almost anyone can purchase, cause that’s the American Second Amendment screaming loud and clear. I’m betting our forefathers who wrote our Constitution wanted people to be able to defend themselves from danger. War weapons have nothing to do with that. They are not for hunting game or protecting your home. Assault weapons were meant for the military. The ONLY reason to own an assault weapon is to kill many people quickly. Does this sound like a Second Amendment right?
Gun ownership has become a political point that has been used by those in power who are financially backed by the NRA and help them stay in office. Own a gun if you want. Own many guns if you feel the need but ASSAULT WEAPONS SHOULD NOT BE IN THAT CATEGORY. We need to realize what we are doing. Something is drastically wrong with a country that takes shooting deaths for granted. The rest of the world doesn’t live like this (unless they are fighting in a war). We are an embarrassment and a very pathetic example of our extreme gun culture.
Wake-up America! Our children are being executed constantly. This is not normal and we need to inform our political representatives that we’ve had enough. Stop the mass shootings!
What’s an assault weapon Hidin Biden says if you own any semiauto gun you are sick . Most people own semi autos . It’s Biden that has dementia and is sick . Most of shootings are mentally ill and a lot yourh treated with antidepressants that may have been bullied . Let’s concentrate on the problems not the guns 🤠🙏🇺🇸
