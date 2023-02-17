Editor:

Once again a mass shooting in a college. Americans are used to these tragedies happening daily. They have become the American way of life. We are living in a war zone and the NRA has become the symbol of power and rights that SHOULD NEVER INCLUDE WAR WEAPONS that almost anyone can purchase, cause that’s the American Second Amendment screaming loud and clear. I’m betting our forefathers who wrote our Constitution wanted people to be able to defend themselves from danger. War weapons have nothing to do with that. They are not for hunting game or protecting your home. Assault weapons were meant for the military. The ONLY reason to own an assault weapon is to kill many people quickly. Does this sound like a Second Amendment right?

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

What’s an assault weapon Hidin Biden says if you own any semiauto gun you are sick . Most people own semi autos . It’s Biden that has dementia and is sick . Most of shootings are mentally ill and a lot yourh treated with antidepressants that may have been bullied . Let’s concentrate on the problems not the guns 🤠🙏🇺🇸

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.