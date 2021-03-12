Editor:
The ex-president has been banned from at least two social media platforms for lying and inciting violence. The Republican insurrection by Republican terrorists on Jan. 6, 2021 is the perfect example of his effect on those who don’t read real news and ignore facts. So, in (the March 9) Roundup, you printed a letter full of the same lies and innuendo that started that Republican riot.
A perfect example is that the ex-president received more votes than any incumbent in history. Well, Joe Biden received the most votes by any candidate in American history and won the election by 7 million votes. Promoting the “Big Lie” like the Roundup did today by printing these falsehoods is unconscionable! There was no voter fraud. Mail-in voting has always been safe, and became questionable only when the ex-president ordered the U.S. Postal Service to remove mailboxes and mail sorting machines creating distrust in this solid institution. Antifa nor BLM were present at the riot as the arrests indicate. So let’s stop spreading lies, shall we? He’s gone. No more lying, please.
Deborah Paulk, Payson
