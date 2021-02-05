Editor:
Such lies. Such vitriol. And they walk among us spewing hate and such profound ignorance that it is nearly unfathomable that they can share their venom in a public forum like a letter to the editor. Sorry folks, this is scary stuff. There is the dangerous representative from Georgia that feels so comfortable in her ignorance that she is willing to confront teenagers on the street. A dangerous representative from Colorado that feels like she can ignore the House rules on firearms in the House chamber. There are enough people out there that would rather believe the dangerous lies of these desperate people that these fools get elected to Congress. Power-hungry senators and congresspeople are willing to risk the lives of Americans to keep their little empires. It is disgusting. If you are one of the adherents to these wild lies of a “stolen election,” of “open borders,” of communist ... for goodness’ sake, get a grip on reality.
For some reason you find the adrenaline of hatred to be comfortable. The hatred pulls you into the dangerous lies being put out there. You are vulnerable to these lies because you have separated the world into them and us. Sorry to burst your bubble, but it’s just us. There is no “them” in America. I am tired of the lies. I am tired of the “holier-than-thou” of the haters.
We had an election. Like everyone else, your vote counted. In an election, there are winners and losers. Even a 4-year-old knows that in a competition, sometimes you lose. Learning to accept the results is part of growing up. Over 60 court cases in multiple jurisdictions determined that there was no significant voter fraud. People won that had a majority vote for them. People lost that did not get a majority. That’s the way it works. People that don’t like the results just have to try again next time.
Stop the lies. Stop believing the crazies out there. We all want an America that works for the betterment of the people. I am very pleased that we now have an administration that has a moral core. A leadership that has empathy and realizes that we are in a country that needs to engage with the rest of the world. Leaders that respect and want to protect the environment before we really do turn this into a “hell on earth.”
Rebecca Orahood, Payson
