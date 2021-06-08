Editor:
International cooperation has always been a component of American security. Knowing which nations are supporting our goals for a peaceful and productive global community is important when we form our alliances.
For some of you knowing friend from foe has become a challenge. Being able to understand the intent behind some actions of foreign governments is critical. For instance, Russia would like to thank those of you that insist on believing the last election was not a fair vote. Russia is thrilled that there is a component of our population that is trying to threaten the democratic process of an election. Russia would like nothing better than to see this unrest continue.
China is absolutely thrilled at the economic challenges being faced by the continuing reluctance of some to get vaccinated. Failure to get vaccinated has a direct effect on economic recovery and continued economic growth.
The autocratic leaders of Russia and China are not rooting for an American success. Russia and China do not support a democracy. They cheer for people like Sylvia Allen, Paul Gosar, and Karen Fann. These are great examples of people that continue to push the big lie about a stolen election. The traitorous attack on the Capitol had Russian and Chinese leaders standing and cheering. Russia would really like to thank all of those that continue to support the loser of the last election. All of those that continue to have yard signs and particularly those that write letters supporting the big lie of a stolen election are doing exactly what Russia and China like. We have so many in Congress refusing to tell the truth to their constituents that they refuse to do anything to support policies that are in the best interest of the American economy. While we have some working to drive the ship of state forward, we also have some drilling holes in that same ship in an effort to sink it. We all sink or swim together.
Being upset or disappointed after an election is normal. Continuing to attack the results of an election when every court case has supported the results is destructive. Please stop doing what global autocrats are supporting. Join the team, get a vaccine. Stop the lies.
Judy Ellis, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!