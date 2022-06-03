Today I am mourning, like most Americans, over the horrific, senseless murders of the children and teachers in an elementary school in Texas.
Americans are fed up and we need action from elected officials who WILL NOT DO WHAT IS NEEDED to protect us and our children! This rhetoric from the Republicans about calling the killing just a mental health issue do not care about any of us. These politicians are so afraid of the NRA and their political base that they will never have the courage to do the right thing, the right thing that a vast majority of Americans support and endorse.
Americans have listened to their lame excuses about not requiring background checks for those purchasing assault weapons and refusing to raise the age to 21 instead of 18 for ever and it’s a lie to protect themselves from action.
No one is talking about taking anyone’s guns away or taking away Second Amendment rights for anyone. Another lying talking point. We want common sense laws passed that will stop the madness in this country. We have laws in every aspect of our lives (driving a car, drinking, voting, getting married, and so many other rules that help us all be as safe as possible. No 18-year-old should be able to access an assault weapon or anything else meant for nothing but murdering innocent people.
I want Republicans that don’t do their job to be voted out of office. The NRA is a profit only organization who has no interest in protecting people, only in gun sales.
Yes, definitely, mental health needs to be addressed but we have a right to protect ourselves by having those with power do the right thing for ALL Americans, NOT the NRA.
STOP THIS MADNESS. Let’s get rid of them and vote for people who actually care. And NO, the answer that teachers have weapons in class is a pathetic response to doing what is really needed! The answer is not more weapons!
