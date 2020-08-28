Editor:
As an 18-year resident of Payson and having experienced several forest fires coming near Payson, the latest being the Bush Fire, I am relieved to hear the town council has finally approved a “Firewise” code direction.
Somewhere I missed the various grants given to the Town of Payson over the years to help with the problem.
The council left off a very important thing. The residents can cut and clean but where and what do we do with it? Not all of us have the health or money to have it hauled off.
Please consider a street brush pick up at least each quarter. Chaparral Pines even does this several times a year. Aren’t we just as important to save our town, our homes and a wise use of grant monies?
Patti Niebch
