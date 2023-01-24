Re your front page article “ Rural fire district crisis deepens.” I’m anti-tax but Prop. 310 was a worthwhile tax increase. During my life I have been a volunteer fire dept. firefighter, sheriff’s dept. and highway dept. employee. The volunteer fire dept. I served on got some funding from the state, but we also had severe revenue shortfalls.
We finally solved the problem somewhat by becoming a subscription based fire dept. In outlying areas down in the Valley area, Rural Metro for example, is a subscription based fire dept. and I just think a lot of the budget problems can be remedied by home/property owners paying an annual subscription. Even here in Pine/Strawberry it would be a good idea in addition to what little the state kicks in.
I’m not well off or rolling in the bucks by any stretch of the imagination but I’d gladly pay a subscription for fire/ambulance dept. Nobody wants to pay another tax or a subscription but when you need these services and they’re no longer available due to budget shortfalls and having to close stations. Not good. And a part time chief? One lone firefighter to man an entire fire station? We did have holdouts who refused to buy a subscription and we explained that if God forbid, they had a fire, we’d have to go to protecting adjacent subscribers property while their place burned down.
In the meantime, maybe a special election for another try at Prop. 310 may be in order but this time educate the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!