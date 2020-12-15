Editor:
Big whoop. Not.
Suddenlink will be reopening its Sedona office — but not the one in Payson. That means you only have to travel 89 miles instead of 95 miles to Flagstaff to trade in equipment or talk in person to an agent. Suddenlink can be contacted via the web etc., but it’s a truly vexing experience.
Unfortunately, in the last 50 years I’ve had of exposure to situations like this, removing support usually precedes the business withdrawing from the area. I hope this doesn’t happen. but I would urge Suddenlink subscribers to contact Suddenlink and ask that Payson not be excluded from having a local office.
Carl Allison, Payson
