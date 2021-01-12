Suddenlink sudden stop
Editor:
Many Hours Not Working But we are charged for them. Rates increased this month $20/month. They want you to buy bundle, phone, internet, and cable. When it goes down, the Wi-Fi goes down and no cell phone, so no way to make an emergency call. We have been told that they are up grading system been going on for years. No improvement. Technicians are great, management stinks. No communication from them on cable tv or internet as to a schedule. When we can expect down time. Wouldn’t it make logical sense to show some consideration for your customers and do the upgrading and maintenance from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. When you call them with a problem, they try to walk you through testing and fixing it yourself. They are reluctant to send technician and want to charge $25 for service charge added to your bill. They closed the Payson office, so now the nearest office is flagstaff. Not expected to reopen. Need any parts? Only 60 mile drive. They reduced the number of technicians and service trucks. If you need a technician appointment plan on waiting at least 2-3 days.
Goodbye Suddenkink.
Gary Wright
