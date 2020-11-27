Editor:
As a tax-paying resident of Gila County, I just wish our county supervisors had one ounce of actual concern about the citizens they make decisions for, with our money.
On the front page of Nov. 17th newspaper we all see the corruption of the supervisors, regarding the construction of a bridge across Tonto Creek, in the guise of blaming “federal agreements,” updating environmental studies, updating plans (how old can the plans be?), and getting bids.
Someone should be brought to suffer for these excuses, just as the residents are suffering. If one of those county supervisors had a relative living on the other side of Tonto Creek, now that the funding is finally in place, you can just bet the bridge would be going up in a hurry, preventing more deaths. But no, they all feel safely removed from their decisions.
We should all make it our responsibility to find out exactly who these people are that think their decisions don’t affect each and every one of us who live in Gila County. No one should be anonymous.
Ginger Jeffers, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!