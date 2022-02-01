By and large, Arizona’s hunting and fishing community supports conservation efforts that maintain or increase our access to outdoor recreational activities, such as hunting. As a hunter, angler, and hiker I am supportive of the national 30 by 30 initiative which puts America on the path of protecting at least 30% of its land and 30% of its ocean areas by 2030, often referred to as 30x30.
Right here in Payson, the Doll Baby Ranch is an excellent example of where land has been purchased by the federal government and affords sportsmen and women and outdoor recreationists like me access to places to do what we love.
In 2019, the Doll Baby Ranch was purchased and transferred to the Tonto National Forest. This purchase provides public access to the Mazatzal Wilderness and Tonto National Forest. There is now a public trailhead and parking lot providing access for hunting and hiking, and to Crackerjack Mine Road which is a very popular OHV destination. This access is used by thousands of Arizona outdoor recreationists every year. It also helps Arizona’s booming outdoor recreation economy which generates $21.2 BILLION annually and employs more than 201,000 people in the state.
Collaborative success stories like this are why I and the conservation organization that I work for, the Arizona Wildlife Federation, oppose Arizona State Rep. Gail Griffin’s HCR2024, a resolution that opposes the 30x30 initiative and future collaborations that would provide access to public lands and outdoor recreation, like the Doll Baby Ranch, for folks like you and me.
