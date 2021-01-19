Editor:
The sign in front of the chamber of commerce says. “Stay Loyal, Buy Local.” Yes, that was my mantra, too, BUT now there are local businesses that go against the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Their employees refuse to wear a mask.
There is no social distancing or hand sanitizer in sight.
I say, “Don’t support businesses that put your health in jeopardy.” They have no respect or regard for their customers’ health. They only care about making money. Do they think they are better than those employees at Bashas’, or Safeway, who have been wearing face masks for months?
When I asked one employee, “Why aren’t you wearing a mask?” Her haughty response, “Have you ever worn a mask for eight hours?”
“Yes,” I said. “I’m a nurse.” That shut her up.
Support local businesses that care and respect you by following CDC guidelines. Leave the others alone for now.
Marie Fasano, R.N.
