Editor:
Every year Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country has awarded over $10,000 in scholarships to Payson’s graduating high school seniors. This year, because of the COVID-19 crisis, we were unable to hold our fundraising auction and many of the local businesses we rely on for support were facing their own financial struggles. These scholarships were in jeopardy.
So we reached out to the community to find people willing to donate directly to the scholarship fund. And we would like to publicly thank the following for their incredible generosity in helping us reach that $10,000 target and supporting our graduating seniors’ future education.
Platinum sponsors: Paul Gonnerman; Ric and Jennifer Hinkie; Chris Walsh at Edward Jones; Ken and Ronda Caldwell; Kiwanis of Tonto Basin.
Gold sponsors: Crabdree Insurance; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Kevin Dick; Diane Greer.
Silver sponsors: Morning View Arabians; Laura Hartnell at American Pacific Mortgage; Pioneer Title Company; Ken and Nancy McDaniels; Wally and Chris Hill; Scott Nossek; Jeff Vaughn Homes.
Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!