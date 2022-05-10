Over the past couple months a local grassroots group of Rim Country citizens has been involved in organizing fundraisers and awareness raising events in support of aid for Ukraine relief efforts. These events are continuing in various forms now still, as the war in Ukraine continues to be waged and the refugee crisis worsens.
We’d like to extend a deeply heartfelt thank you to everyone who has participated in these events. Many people have given of their time, energy, and dollars multiple times and we want you to know we see and appreciate you so much. To everyone who has baked for the bake sales and donated refreshments, donated items to auction, made copies, put up flyers, handed out programs and sold goodies, and come to show your support through your presence and donations — your help is invaluable and inspiring!
To the MANY musicians, poets, storytellers, facilitators, and presenters — such talent and moving words! The depth and quality of your sharing is so very powerful, thank you for bringing us together. Most especially a thank you to our local Ukrainian citizens who continue to show up with beautiful cakes and be present during a difficult time.
To the host facilities helping organize and support these efforts — Eastern Arizona College, Payson United Methodist Church, Yoga in the Pines, and the Payson Senior Center (and coming soon on May 22nd, Community Presbyterian Church) — thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being a part of this important effort and being so supportive.
We encourage everyone to give to vetted, highly rated charities and organizations which have a proven record of support with donations being put to use quickly and effectively. More information can be found online at Charity Navigator or Guidestar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!