Editor:
As many in Rim Country are aware, the local Soroptimist club has provided service to the community for many years. In this time of crisis, we are donating money to Tiny’s Restaurant. We have been meeting there for several years and they have always been very accommodating. We want to help them to stay open and stay in business.
We would like to encourage the other clubs in Rim Country to do the same. We want to support and assist the businesses we deal with and we felt there was no better way than this, especially since most or all of our events and activities have been canceled or postponed.
We have given out our financial awards to our “Live Your Dream” recipients, even without the benefit of our annual banquet. Our awards for the “Dream It Be It “ program for teen girls will be going out soon. We also will be providing a scholarship for a woman at Gila Community College who is interested in furthering her education, but could use additional financial assistance.
We believe the distribution of these funds is more important now than ever. Please join us in this effort to support businesses during the pandemic.
Jean Oliver, vice president, 2020-2021
