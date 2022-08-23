I am submitting this letter of support for Tom Morrissey, mayor of Payson. I know Mr. Morrissey both on a professional and personal level. He is a man of integrity who has proven his leadership skills, especially in times of crises which seems to be the trend that this state and nation faces on a daily basis. As a former Detective Division Commander with the Salt River Police Department, which is the only Tribal Police Department in the United States that investigates all tribal, state and federal crimes which occur within our jurisdictional boundaries. The FBI does not investigate unless we ask for assistance. There is a reason I am pointing this out, Tom Morrissey was the number two person in the United States Marshals Service for the District of Arizona, he was responsible for running the day to day operation of that agency. While the FBI was out picking and choosing which investigations would make headlines, Tom’s agency was out doing real police work by arresting human traffickers and individuals who were selling children in the sex trade. The Marshals Service never had any scandals under his leadership. When my detectives needed assistance we did not call the FBI, we called on the Marshals because of Tom’s leadership. He has also supervised the Marshals Service in times of national catastrophe, ensuring the nation was safe.
Let’s face it, do we want to elect a person for mayor who has never had to act in a time of crises, or do we want to keep Tom Morrissey a proven leader. I don’t want a smile and handshake as the mayor, I want a leader.
