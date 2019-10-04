Support override
Editor:
I am writing in support of the Payson Unified School District override vote in November.
My wife and I feel very fortunate that our kids were educated in the public school system, and recognize the vital role PUSD plays in the life of our community.
We understand that how we educate our children in this country is evolving, with many new options and ideas, but public schools remain a critical institution, and need our support to be allowed to adapt with the changing times.
I ask those critical of the system, and unwilling to pitch in a few dollars a year to help, to take a few moments to imagine a community without a public school option. Public schools must be given the chance to adapt and evolve as they continue to serve a vital role educating children who cannot afford a private education.
Those who hold up charter schools as a better, and more fiscally efficient way to educate our kids than a traditional public district, need to understand the unfair financial advantage charter schools have been awarded. Charter schools are not required to provide transportation, a huge expense that is required of traditional districts to receive public money.
Whether your children or grandchildren are educated in an alternative setting, please consider supporting an education option that has served this country and our town well for generations, and can continue to do so with the support of the community.
Scott Nossek, Payson
