Editor:
Since Dec. 1, the Gila County Health and Emergency Management has reported on its Facebook page a total of 138 new positive cases in Payson. It also reported, as of Dec. 8, the 20-44 age group has a higher number of cases in Gila County than the 65+ group. I find these statistics disturbing, but not unexpected, considering the frequent lack of face coverings (although there is a mask mandate in Payson) as well as the continuation of indoor activities. Apparently many either don’t care or believe a mask is an infringement on their rights (or both). This is no way to stop the surge.
Elizabeth Schatz, Payson
