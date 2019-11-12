Editor:
Now that the local elections have been held statewide, we can now give our full attention to the many issues that our House of Representatives and Senate need to address. We have a year in which to be fully informed on the issues.
One of those issues is the surprise medical bills people now receive, usually after an emergency room visit. The bills indicate that your insurance denied coverage on some of the doctors or services for being out of network. In an emergency, you have no choice of doctors or services and every reason to believe your insurance will cover.
Congress has some ideas on the table, but we need to let our elected officials know that insurance companies must come to the table and make acceptable reimbursements to doctors and hospitals. The patients don’t need to be involved, but if we don’t get this solved, we will surely lose doctors and hospitals in the rural areas. Pay attention Congress.
Gloria Flowers, Pine
