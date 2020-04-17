Surviving vs. thriving
Editor:
I admire people who make the best out of a bad situation. My darlin’ husband, Jim, and I have been in quarantine about three days shy of for-EVER! I’m surviving while my husband, Jim, is annoyingly THRIVING! He’s not exactly a “survivalist.” You know, those super-vigilant fanatics, ready for the apocalypse since birth, braced for the threat of nuclear warfare and social economic collapse with a collection of “how-to” books celebrating the joys of life in a bomb shelter.
Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate Jim’s resourcefulness. What’s not to love? Our pantry has transformed into a shrine for healthy living! When the grocery stores’ food and staples stock deplete, no worries. Jim’s got it covered. He has gadgets, doohickeys, juicers, spiralisers and dehydrators.
Jim makes his own bread! I mean he actually makes the bread. He’s got a machine that grinds almonds, garbanzo beans, and weird looking nuts into flour while wearing his “Friends don’t let friend’s eat saturated fats.” T-shirt. He kneads the dough, adds mysterious home-grown herbs, plays country music to help it rise, and pops it in the oven. I never knew you could make cauliflower pizza crust, zucchini pasta or vegetarian meatloaf. He makes eggs out of beans! Personally, I think that, if God gave us eggs, you should be able to eat the damn yolks. But that’s just me.
A thing called turmeric root lives in our fridge. It looks like something you’d put in the specimen box and send off to Cologuard. I never ask for Jim’s recipes. I just have another glass of wine and imagine I’m at a drive-thru fast food restaurant.
We have a museum of assorted containers with funky looking grains, nuts, and you-don’t-want-to-know spices. Farmer Jim started a vegetable garden at the beginning of the quarantine just to be on the safe side. The weather threatened to freeze out his crops, so the vegetable garden is flourishing on the dining room table in front of the picture window and about to take over the living room. Our neighbors, looking in from the outside, think we live in Jumanji.
When this is over, you may hear that some crazy old lady chasing a pizza delivery truck and hauling super-sized buckets of extra crispy fried chicken was cut down with a stake of chocolate through her heart. Know that she died with a smile on her face.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
