Editor:

The Arizona Game and Fish Department intends to kill all the wild brown trout in the entire 44 miles of the West Fork Black River. This is part of their ongoing efforts to establish recovery populations of the native Apache trout in the White Mountains. Phase 1 of the proposed project makes sense, as wild fish were removed from that section of the stream years ago and AZGFD is trying again after the initial efforts there were unsuccessful. However, Phase 2 is much more extensive, is unnecessary and will destroy one of the most beautiful sections of wild brown trout fishery that exists in Arizona.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.