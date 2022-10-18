The Arizona Game and Fish Department intends to kill all the wild brown trout in the entire 44 miles of the West Fork Black River. This is part of their ongoing efforts to establish recovery populations of the native Apache trout in the White Mountains. Phase 1 of the proposed project makes sense, as wild fish were removed from that section of the stream years ago and AZGFD is trying again after the initial efforts there were unsuccessful. However, Phase 2 is much more extensive, is unnecessary and will destroy one of the most beautiful sections of wild brown trout fishery that exists in Arizona.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has recommended that the Apache trout be delisted from the EPA's threatened species list, so we must have enough streams (37 to be exact) with successful wild populations, right? When is enough, enough?
Two important public meetings have been scheduled:
Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m., at the Pinetop AZGFD regional office, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, AZ (in-person only), and
Monday, October 24 at 6 p.m., at the AZGFD headquarters, Quail Room, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, AZ (in-person and webcast).
Department staff will be at the meetings to answer questions and receive input from the public. Now is the time to take a stand for wild trout.
