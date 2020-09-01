Editor:
Like many others in Rim Country, I wondered who paid for the full-page ads in the Roundup attacking Felicia French during the primary elections. Now I have a pretty good idea. Arizonans for Strong Leadership must be a dark money front for the NRA. The most recent ad attacks French, Coral Evans and Art Babbott for having California values on various gun control matters. The clincher is the ad’s reference to Babbott for opposing a shooting range, probably one proposed by the NRA in an inappropriate location.
The current leadership of the NRA uses a large portion of its funds to oppose candidates who advocate for reasonable gun control measures like mandatory background checks and limiting the sale of military style weapons. It continues to advocate for easy access to these weapons even after Sandy Hook and other mass killings in the USA.
California values? I think not. Felicia and Coral are both third generation Arizonans living in Pine and Flagstaff respectively. The innuendos about overreaching gun control measures, making it harder to own a gun, and spending taxpayer money to lobby for new restrictions on guns are simply lies or distortions of the candidates’ positions.
I encourage persons reading these expensive full-page ads to take what they assert with a large grain of salt. They are feeble, ugly and even cowardly ways to influence voters.
I encourage you to vote for candidates like Felicia, Coral and Babbott who share our rural Arizona values.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
