Editor:
I take exception to the political cartoon published in the Roundup’s Friday, June 26 edition appearing on the “Opinion” page. While I realize the barb was aimed at our U.S. government, as a U.S. citizen I am also a part of that government.
When I say “all lives matter” I am thinking of the Navajo mother with her children freezing on our reservation. Their lives matter. I am referring to the bewildered and frightened Hispanic children separated from their parents at our borders. Their lives matter. I am reminded of the women and girls hacked to death by M-13 gang members, women and girls killed by sexual predators, women and girls sold through sex trafficking — their lives matter too. I think, with tears, of the young girls used by Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew through Epstein’s “business.” I recall little 6-year-olds killed by an insane gunman. And a Sikh temple where many died and more would have died had it not been for the white cop who, in spite of being shot several times, was able to bring down the shooter. I am reminded of the unborn innocents whose lives also matter. I affirm that the lives of the business owners who were beaten, some killed, while having their property destroyed — all in the name of “peaceful protests” — I affirm their lives matter too.
There is enough injustice, racism, needless pain, bloodshed and violence to go around. It is not, nor has it ever been, confined to a single racial group. To try to fight racism with racism is not helpful — in fact, it only worsens the fear and the hate on all sides. Until we ALL truly value and affirm the worth of each individual life, there can never be understanding, reconciliation or healing.
We who proclaim that all lives matter are not the ones who are wearing the blindfold.
Madeline A. Fuentez, Payson
