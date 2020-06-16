Take part in 2020 Census
Editor:
There are many reasons why participation in the 2020 Census is important, as this week’s issue of the Roundup pointed out. But one thing many people don’t recognize is that in north Gila County, from Tonto Basin all the way up to Strawberry and areas east, is that we have a large number of “seasonal” homes here. “Part-timers” take the census at their primary residence, which is almost always in another county or even another state. So each and every citizen living year-round in Gila County really needs to be counted if roads, health care, jobs of all different types and pay scales, and political representation are to improve.
Retail, and commercial investors also look to the numbers when deciding where to build, what to build, what services to bring to a community. If you think Payson is lacking now, then do something about it by getting counted in Census 2020.
While it seems like we have a lot of housing in the county, a portion of it is the weekend/summer/vacation place only. This is one of the times that numbers really do matter, and if not enough of us are counted, then we won’t get our fair share. Census 2020 is important, take part.
Benigne Dohms, Payson
