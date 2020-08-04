Editor:
I would like to comment on Mr. Paulk’s letter of July 14th. Apparently Mr. Paulk has been drinking too much Kool-Aid. Although I respect divergent opinions it is apparent that there is a broad disconnect between his view of things and reality.
No, there are not communists running rampant across Arizona. Mr. Gosar never said that. We are talking about our future direction. It is abundantly clear that the left is totally sold out to Socialism. They say so! Biden says so! Socialism leads to Communism. By deduction a vote for Biden is a vote ultimately, for Communism as Mr. Gosar stated.
Moving on. In Ted’s mind antifa is simply an “idea.” He said so! Since when do “ideas” wear masks, carry clubs, shoot people, torch police cars, burn down buildings, steal stuff, and beat up people? Apparently he is also unaware of mobs taking over six city blocks in St Louis. This is called anarchy. Yes that is a threat to our nation’s survival as Mr. Gosar stated. The fake news channels probably never reported any of this so I really can’t blame Mr. Paulk.
Mr. Paulk gives the definition to Fascism as being “a far right group” and states antifa is short for anti-fascism therefore it is a “good” organization, sorry not an organization but rather an “idea!” Apparently he thinks defending the Constitution and wanting law and order is being too “far right.”
Finally, the idea that the police are seizing the property of protesters is backwards. The couple in St. Louis that defended their property against a mob, by just having a gun are being sued and police have gone in and taken their guns away. Mr. Paulk you need to stop listening to those fake news stations and take the Red Pill. Look it up.
Norm Liesener, Payson
Norm Lies ener! Did you make that name up to fit your narrative?
I quoted Gosar's words as they appeared in the Payson Roundup...
You can't Kellyanne Conway me dude.
