Two weeks or so ago I noted an opinion piece decrying the amount of trash along the highway between Pine and Payson. As a resident of Pine, I could only concur. The trash was quite an eyesore.
Today, rather than simply lamenting the situation, I decided to do something. In the big scheme of things it wasn’t remarkable. However, I chose a pull off south of Pine and filled several large black trash bags with debris. I spent less than an hour and only covered about 100 yards on both sides of 87. Was it done perfectly? Heck no! But that section of the highway is a bit cleaner.
Perhaps others could do this in the immediate future, thereby making a bit of a difference. I suspect most of us could find an hour each week to pick up a bit of trash. just a thought! (This is not a job for children, as the traffic can be a bit of a problem.)
Robert Horne, Pine
