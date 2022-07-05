Roe has been overturned and the fundamentalist Christians have taken away the federal guarantee for reproductive freedom. It looks as if Arizona women will lose their reproductive freedom here soon.
Fundamentalist Christians sporting their sanctimonious strictures intend to take other freedoms as well. You see them clowning around at Beeline and 260 on the weekends and in front of Pete’s. And if you think this stuff is, innocuous, think again. Yes, the First Amendment guarantees they can protest but they are gunning for more — if removing Roe wasn’t enough. If they have their druthers, the educated and more worldly Americans may lose all kinds of rights: freedom to marry whom you choose, practice birth control and, your children may face really bad fundy ideas in our public (secular) schools. Imagine Adam and Eve with their fig leaves and burning bushes that issue commands in the curriculum. The not-so-honorable Supreme Justice Thomas is one of them with power. This is more sinister than you may understand.
Consider a police officer that wears a big, index card size Bible verse about evil on the public uniform — who’s salary YOU pay! Perhaps he’s the guy who will arrest a victim of rape or incest for obtaining an abortion — might be a girl you know. Delightful.
The Constitution separates your religion from our collective government. This applies to all the states.
Look, I put skin in the game for this country and our form of government. I regret that I have to take up in the defense the women of this country against authoritarian Christians. You better too! I won’t sit down or shut up until we get things rolling in the other direction so that freedom FROM Christianity (and any other collection of bad religious ideas) are ascendant once again.
