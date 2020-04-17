Editor:
Some of our local politicians want to take the decision to vote on a tax out of our hands. One council member even inferred that residents are uneducated (eg. stupid). Pretty rich, coming from the exact same people who stated vociferously the last couple of years that THE PEOPLE should always have a say in taxes and be able to vote on them.
It doesn’t matter if we would vote for it or against it; it should be the choice of THE PEOPLE. This vote wouldn’t even take place until November.
Thanks for taking our rights away from us — THE PEOPLE.
Tina McAllister
