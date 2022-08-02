Taking sides Aug 2, 2022 16 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:An old Union song starts with the words “Which side are you on boys?” Elections are coming and people need to answer that question.They say in Gila CountyThere are no neutrals thereYou’ll either be an honest manOr a thug for the man with orange hair.My father was an honest manAnd I am an honest man’s sonWe will be with you until this battle’s wonTrumpers can you stand it?Tell me how you can.Will you be a liarOr will you be a man?Come all you honest peopleThere is good news to tellIf we work togetherThe Trump cult will not do wellMike Quinn, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cult Song News Neutral Trump Son Word Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. 