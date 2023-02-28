I’ll try to be open minded and do research on how much tax money this town needs. I’d like to see the grocery tax repealed but show us you spend it wisely. Now this council wants to extend the .88 farther than its sunset date of 2027. It was enacted in 2017. Is that because new seats will be available on the council in 2024? I don’t know what’s the rush ? Anyway show us We The People the numbers on how much tax this town needs? All we know is there are a lot of salaries over $100k and a lot just under $100k with benefits that will take you over the mark. Our town manager just took two raises and should be over $200k with benefits along with the contract lawyers. And we spend close to or over $1 million a year in studies, plans, marketing including $180k archaeology and $100k road studies that many times don’t go to fruit. And with canceling Mudda event, closing pool, bad roads, no bathrooms in park, raising fees for everything, We The People want to know what sales tax rate the town government needs. We also would like to be involved by voting on our taxes then we can select our destiny and amenities we want.
I wanted the YMCA and voted yes but the no vote won. I was disappointed but realized we needed to market it better and I appreciated the way the representative form of government worked this time. We The People were the representatives not seven folks on the council.
Anyway I’ll try to do my research as the budget is coming up and we went up from spending $49 million in 2021 to $58 million in 2022. A lot of that extra money was from the state and extra tax monies we collected but we still can’t afford to cut the under $2 million grocery tax? That, We The People all need to research. Why are we never given a tax break? Is tax and spend our new policy or can we tax and budget that is the real question we need to ask?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!