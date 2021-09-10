Editor:
And the obfuscation and intentional misleading the public continues.
The article bemoans the fact that the Supreme Court ruled state law cannot violate the Constitution! WOW, a third grade class in government would state that.
The taxpayer-financed public school system is flush with money! The last report certified by Arizona public school superintendents shows a year end balance of excess tax money in the bank of $5,158,346,696. That’s right, folks over $5 BILLION in excess confiscated tax dollars from you, the taxpayer.
That is egregious. PUSD is one of the worst actors in the state for taking more money from you than they need — and, to make matters worse, their student achievement results are one of the worst in the state. The PUSD year-end balance in the report submitted by the superintendent for the last year showed $9,113,089 in excess funds in the bank. That’s right, PUSD had over $9 MILLION in the bank.
How can these numbers be accurate with the constant articles crying poverty? It is simple, they are intentionally giving you only part of the story.
Our property taxes account for over 60% of PUSD funding while state per-pupil funding accounts for less than 30%, We are being over-taxed! The latest report from PUSD shows our property taxes for PUSD have grown from $10,720,030 to $17,145,183 this decade while the number of students declined by more than 10%.
Twice this year, PUSD begged poverty and asked the public to fund a $20,000 refinishing of the gym floor and the $40,000 cost for new band uniforms while carrying the more than $9 million in the bank. In any other situation this would be considered criminal.
The fleecing of the taxpayers is bad enough, but the sad fact is the AzMerit test results show our students are being shortchanged in the classroom. Only one grade in only one subject met the state average score and most of the others hovered at nearly one-half the state average. Compounding this atrocious report is the PUSD student achievement director proudly called sneaking one percentage point over state average “awesome.”
PUSD must be held accountable for this horrible pattern of over-taxing and underperforming. If you have any further questions on the depths of failure for PUSD, you can contact me at gopphil@aol.com.
Phil Mason, founding officer, Arizona Republican Assembly
WOW all i can say is GO PHIL and thanks for the information !
