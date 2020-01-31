Editor:
The president creates a problem and then takes credit for solving the problem. In this case tariffs that were imposed on China and a trade deal that may or may not resolve the problem.
So what was the problem? The China tariffs were not paid by China. They were paid by American companies and consumers to the tune of $43 billion so far. The tariffs have devastated farming communities. Bankruptcies have doubled. To make things worse taxpayers are on the hook for $28 billion is subsidies to the farmers. So the great deal maker has gambled $71 billion of American money on his trade war (which according to Trump are easy to win).
Trump expects the Chinese to immediately resume buying farm commodities from American farmers. The glitch is that the Chinese have since tariff imposition developed supply chains with other countries. Phase one of this deal solves few of these problems and the Chinese commitment is vague and does little to deal with intellectual properties.
It is scary to have the American economy in the hands of a business man who has gone bankrupt six times and has at least 15 failed businesses and could not get Mexico to pay for the wall. If you can’t make money on a casino you can lose money on almost everything.
Richard Hunt, Payson
